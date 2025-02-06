Mansoor Bin Mohammed Inaugurates Informa Global Group’s New Office In Dubai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, today inaugurated the new office of Informa Global Group, international events, digital services, and academic research group, located in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.
Upon his arrival, Sheikh Mansoor was welcomed by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, along with John Rishton, Chairman of the board of Informa; Lord Stephen Carter, Chief Executive Officer of the Group; and Bert Hall, Head of Informa for the middle East, Türkiye and India.
H.H. Sheikh Mansoor reviewed the Group’s overall operations and activities in Dubai, which include organising global exhibitions and events, including more than 15 major exhibitions in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre. Among the most prominent of these are Arab Health, Dubai Airshow, and Middle East Energy.
During his tour of the company’s new premises, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was briefed about its various divisions. One of its key divisions organises exhibitions and conferences across more than 30 countries worldwide, supported by a team of approximately 12,000 employees.
The Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council said the exhibitions and conferences sector is one of the emirate’s most prominent economic sectors.
He noted Dubai’s remarkable regional and global achievements in this sector over the years.
Sheikh Mansoor commended the Informa Group’s contribution to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading exhibition hub and enhancing its role in promoting dialogue between leaders in vital sectors around the world to develop innovative solutions that serve humanity and drive progress.
Sheikh Mansoor also noted Dubai’s continuous efforts to provide a supportive environment for such dialogue by enabling global companies and institutions to build productive partnerships and bridges of cooperation.
Officials of the Informa Group expressed pride in the long-standing, close cooperation between the group and Dubai. They praised the exemplary business environment and diverse incentives offered by the city.
The officials noted that the new office, with a capacity of approximately 500 employees, will help expand their regional activities. The company’s success highlights Dubai’s prominent role as a regional and international hub for exhibitions and conferences that attracts hundreds of thousands of companies and professionals worldwide to connect, share knowledge, forge partnerships, and contribute to the development of vital sectors.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Middle East
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss cooperation27 seconds ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai58 seconds ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees1 minute ago
-
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environmental sustainabilit ..16 minutes ago
-
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework31 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM31 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose46 minutes ago
-
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%46 minutes ago
-
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory sale1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General1 hour ago
-
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties1 hour ago
-
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security threats2 hours ago