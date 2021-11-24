UrduPoint.com

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Inaugurates #NoFilterDXB

Wed 24th November 2021

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates #NoFilterDXB

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, today inaugurated #NoFilterDXB, the region’s only urban lifestyle and motoring festival, which runs at Dubai Harbour until Saturday 27 November.

Sheikh Mansoor toured the #NoFilterDXB festival venue and its three experiential enclaves: Urban I - Be the Sophistication; Urban II - Be the Exception, and Urban III – Be the Adventure.

Urban Enclave I features the latest launches from luxury automotive brands such as Bentley, Aston Martin, and Maserati; a Luxx Art showcase with a Bugatti Chiron 110 – one of only 30 ever-made, the new Range Rover, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 - one of only 63 in the world, Ferrari’s first-ever car to feature Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Architecture, and the latest Porsche GT2 R. Gargash Motors are also featuring their all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 UAE GOLDEN JUBILEE Edition - one of only 50 ever made.

Urban Enclaves II and III cover all things urban and fitness, where trendy street art and hyper beast culture are on display alongside an Urban Art Battle by Rider, E-Sports Tournament Arenas, dune buggy rides, skateboard demos at the Oakley Skatepark, and the first-ever floating football pitch by Adidas.

Other opening day activities at #NoFilterDXB included a custom car competition by UCC; DJ sessions and live music at a Nikki Beach pop-up; bike stunts and drifting at the Red Bull Drifting Arena; a 3 x 3 shootout by ANTA Basketball; open roller-skating sessions at a Roll DXB pop-up; and a curated, decade-jumping classic car collection by CarCulture which features a 1930’s Alvis, an original Volkswagen Beetle from 1952, and a Ferrari 328 GTS from the 1980’s, among others.

Elsewhere, live daily talks at the @ChatBox Lounge included sessions on Taming the Bronco by Ford; Starting a Jewelry Collection by Sotheby’s; Car Stunts, Drifting and Cool Tech by drift race Noor Daoud; and Virgin Radio personality Kris Fade discussing Lifestyle vs. Quality of Life.

With thousands of visitors expected at Dubai Harbour this weekend, #NoFilterDXB will culminate in the Dubai Supercar Parade on Saturday, part of the event’s celebrations to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Starting at 8.30am, the Parade will see some of the world’s most sought-after supercars rolling through the streets of Dubai Harbour, JBR, and JLT, before returning to #NoFilterDXB for public viewing.

