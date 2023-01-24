Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates talabat’s new tech headquarters in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today inaugurated the state-of-the-art tech headquarters of talabat, the region’s leading local delivery platform, in Dubai’s City Walk, a luxury outdoor shopping and dining destination that is fast becoming a hub for tech companies.

The new headquarters, whose launch reflects Dubai’s emergence as the preferred hub for global and regional technology companies, houses almost 2,000 employees from over 71 nationalities, making it one of the largest tech hubs in the middle East.

Talabat’s new tech headquarters marks a milestone for the platform and reflects the company’s commitment to championing technology in the region.

Sheikh Mansoor congratulated the company’s management and wished the staff success. He emphasised that Dubai will continue to strive to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and follow the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to create ideal conditions that support business and strengthen partnerships with local and international private sector players.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that Dubai would continue fine-tuning its economic model while investing in the infrastructure and resources needed to support business in the digital era.

He underscored the importance of fostering creativity, innovation, and specialised skills in maintaining Dubai’s status as an exceptional regional hub for business and technology.

During his visit to the new headquarters, Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The team at talabat’s tech HQ includes more than 400 developers and engineers. From its base in Dubai, the platform’s dedicated team of developers and engineers will develop the platform to serve customers across nine markets, mainly UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai is a hub for tech companies that are attracted by its flexible incorporation processes, fast-track licensing, bulk visa issuances, banking facilitation and commercial and residential lease incentives.

Strong economic growth, pro-business policies, a streamlined process for obtaining licences and permits, a supportive government that provides incentives for companies to invest, and its strategic location have made Dubai a magnet for technology companies and digital talent.

Tomaso Rodriguez, talabat’s CEO, expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for his visit to the new headquarters.

He thanked Dubai for its ongoing support and encouragement for businesses, particularly in the technology sector, and highlighted the company’s progress.

Rodriguez said, “The opening of our tech HQ in Dubai is a testament to our continued commitment to championing technology in the region and attracting tech talent. Our dedicated team of developers and engineers is quite unique in that it builds and maintains the head and heart of our platform – right here at the heart of the city – and not far away. The team is looking to further grow with over 100 product and tech positions, more than half of which will be based out of our new Dubai tech HQ.”

The platform’s new tech HQ also reaffirms Dubai’s attractiveness as a key global business and technology hub for Delivery Hero, talabat’s parent company.

The move is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to establish the city as the fastest-growing and most attractive global business centre for small and medium enterprises and regional and multinational companies.

Spread over 100,000 sq ft and three storeys, the new talabat office in City Walk offers an inspiring space where talent can deliver solutions that create impact and spur growth for the ecosystem and communities that the platform serves. Having achieved the Great Place to Work certification in the UAE, talabat is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of its employees and the quality of their working environment.

The new office is also designed with sustainability in mind, as it features several environmentally friendly elements, such as a low-consumption water system, LED lighting, and open windows for natural light, reducing the building’s environmental impact.