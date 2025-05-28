Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today attended the 24th edition of the Arab Media Award (AMA) ceremony.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the representative of the General Secretariat of the Award, the ceremony was held on the second day of the Arab Media Summit, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The ceremony took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, alongside editors-in-chief, senior leaders of prominent media organisations from the UAE, the Arab region and beyond, as well as renowned writers and influential figures from the Arab media landscape.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The Arab Media Award reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position Dubai as a leading hub for Arab media and a platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in this vital sector. Media remains a cornerstone of development and a key pillar in shaping societal awareness.”

He added, “Today, we honour a distinguished group of media professionals whose dedication and professionalism have enhanced public discourse and set high standards in media practice. The winning works from this edition exemplify credibility, creativity and a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition affirms our belief in professional media as a force for preserving national identity, promoting dialogue and helping build a more informed and cohesive future.”

“Dubai continues to be a destination that empowers Arab media professionals, offering a nurturing environment for excellence and genuine creativity,” he said.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, alongside Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Award, presented the Media Personality of the Year award to Iraqi journalist Fakhri Karim, Chairman of the board and Editor-in-Chief of the Al-Mada Foundation for Media, Culture and Arts, in recognition of his distinguished contributions to Arab journalism, his long-standing service to Arab media and culture, and his instrumental role in advancing journalism in Iraq.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, alongside Mona Al Marri, presented the Best Columnist award to prominent Egyptian journalist and columnist Suleiman Gouda of Al-Masry Al-Youm. Gouda was honoured for his balanced commentary and insightful analysis of current affairs, highlighting his contribution to enriching Arab journalism.

This year, nine winners were honoured across the various categories of the Arab Media Award. With the latest edition, the total number of awardees since the Award’s establishment has reached 361 individuals and organisations.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, alongside Mona Al Marri, also presented the awards in the tv category:

- Best Economic Programme: business with Lobna – Sky news Arabia (received by host Lobna Bouza).

- Best Social Programme: Sabah Al Arabiya – Al Arabiya (received by host Reem Bsati).

- Best Cultural Programme: Sahibat Al Saada – aired on DMC, a channel under United Media Services (received by host Esaad Younes).

- Best sports Programme: Counter Attack – Sky News Arabia (received by host Moosa Al Baloushi).

- Best Documentary: Under the Rubble – Al Sharq Documentary (received by channel’s Director General Mohamed Al Youssi).

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, presented the Arab Journalism awards:

- Political Journalism: Mohamed Eissa from Al Ahram Al Arabi magazine was awarded for his piece titled ‘Drones… the Looming Threat’.

- Investigative Journalism: Sameh El Laboudy from Asharq Al-Awsat received the award for his feature ‘The Final Voyage of the Notorious ‘Salt Boat’.

- Economic Journalism: El Sayed Zeidah and Mohamed Salman from Youm7 were honoured for their report ‘The Cryptocurrency Maze Begins with a Like.

At the end of the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed took a commemorative photo with all the winners.

Mona Al Marri extended her congratulations to all the winners across the Award’s categories, emphasising that the Arab Media Award is a reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to consolidate Dubai’s position as a pivotal centre for Arab media and a regional benchmark for honouring excellence in the sector.

She added, “This year’s winners represent a group of professionals and institutions that have made remarkable contributions to the Arab media landscape. Their work sets a benchmark for quality and impact. The winning entries reflect a deep commitment to professional standards and media values. Since its inception, the Award has served as a mirror to the media sector’s progress and a platform that encourages constructive competition and continuous improvement.”

The Arab Media Award continues to spotlight professional excellence and high editorial standards in a media landscape marked by rapid transformation. Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Award remains the Arab world’s foremost media recognition platform, celebrating innovative and impactful journalism that meets the evolving needs of the region. This year’s edition attracted over 2,900 submissions from across the Arab world.