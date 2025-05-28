Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab Social Media Influencers Award

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, honoured the winners of the 5th edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

The awards ceremony was held as part of the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit on the third day of the Arab Media Summit 2025, which concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor honoured Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, who was named ‘Influential Personality of the Year’ in recognition of his prominent role in supporting balanced media discourse and his efforts to enhance the UAE’s and the Arab world’s standing on the international stage.

The awards ceremony, held as part of the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, also announced the Names of winners and content creators who stood out as beacons of positive influence across Arab communities.

The winners were announced following an elaborate and meticulous judging process to evaluate their work and its positive impact on society, besides the innovation they showcased across various social media platforms.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of media professionals, influencers, representatives of digital platforms, and decision-makers in the field of new media.

The award for the Best Children's Platform went to the Ta‘allam Ma’ Zakaria (Learn with Zakaria) platform, which was recognised for its excellence in providing Arabic-language educational content in an engaging yet entertaining format for little ones.

Mohammed Al Nofli, from the Sultanate of Oman, was honoured in the sports category for his inspirational athletic journey and engaging content that motivated more young people to adopt an active lifestyle. The Blinx platform was adjudged the Best News Platform for its innovative news content tailored to the tastes and aptitudes of the younger generation.

Ahmed Al-Zamel from Kuwait won the award in the Entrepreneurship category in recognition of his digital initiatives to boost youth empowerment within the innovation and investment domains.

Ahmed Al Marzouqi from the UAE received the award in the Economics category for his content that explains financial and economic concepts in an easy and engaging way.

Omar Farouq from Bahrain was honoured in the Tourism category in appreciation of his inspiring content that highlights diverse cultures and showcases the human side of travel in an interactive and distinctive manner.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, alongside Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of Dubai Press Club, honoured Bibi Al-Khudhari from Kuwait in the Community category in recognition of her efforts to promote a culture of humanitarian solidarity and raise social awareness about such causes.

Dr. Talal Al-Muhaisin from Kuwait received the award in the Health category and Anas Bukhash from the UAE was presented the award in the Podcast category in recognition of his talk show, which features influential figures and tackles topics that reflect the reality and aspirations of Arab youth.

The Shahid platform from Saudi Arabia won the award in the Arts and Entertainment category for its wide-ranging digital content that serves to showcase the immense scope of Arab visual media production. Ahmed Al Nasheet from Bahrain received the award in the Culture category. Al-Nasheet was recognised for his impactful efforts to spread cultural awareness and promote meaningful content on social media.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor joined the winners and honourees across various categories for a commemorative group photo.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri congratulated all the winners of the 5th edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award and praised their creative efforts across their respective spheres of digital influence. She stated: “In a rapidly changing world where the power of digital influence continues to grow, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to harness digital media as a developmental tool that reinforces human values, promotes positivity, and drives social responsibility in the digital space by empowering inspiring voices and enabling the constructive role of digital content in Arab societies.”

“At Dubai Press Club, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have worked to ensure that the award serves as a platform to honour true changemakers – those who have set exceptional examples of influence, innovation, and social responsibility through social media platforms.

“The fifth edition of the award comes at a time when there is a growing need for responsible content that addresses the challenges of our time, upholds positive values, and contributes to fostering a culture of dialogue and development. The recognition we have seen today for a group of creative influencers confirms that the Arab world is rich with talents capable of turning social media into tools for development and positive change.”

The award, one of the Dubai Press Club’s manifold initiatives to boost community engagement, seeks to strengthen the societal impact of digital content, encourage Arab youth to channel constructive ideas, and engineer exemplary models of socially responsible and creative social media outreach.

In its 5th edition, the award introduced new categories in line with the evolving digital media landscape. The award features several new categories this year, with the Economy, Podcast, Best News Platform, and Best Children’s Platform categories adding to the Influential Personality of the Year, Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Health, Sports, Culture, Tourism, and Arts and Entertainment categories.

The fifth edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award comes along at a time of rapid advancements in digital technology, artificial intelligence applications, data analytics tools, and content creation. The award continues to encourage influencers to enhance their skills and steer away from superficial, controversial, or bogus content – focusing instead on ideas that serve communities and offer real, positive impact across diverse fields.

