Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, has launched the new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service of the State Security Department in Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour highlighted the success of Al Ameen Service over the last 18 years, in serving as a bridge to facilitate communication between members of the community and the State Security Department in Dubai.

He praised the efforts of the Department, headed by Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai, in developing initiatives that help realise the leadership’s vision to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.

Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai, said that since its launch in 2003, Al Ameen Service has provided a safe and confidential communication channel between the community and the Department and has contributed to enhancing safety and security in Dubai, in line with the emirate’s strategic plans.

Major General Al Muhairi said that in the last three years, Al Ameen Service has received approximately 60,000 calls that provided security-related information. More than 20,000 of these calls were received in 2020, which reflects the public’s trust in Al Ameen Service.

The Deputy Director-General added that the new corporate identity reflects the values of the State Security Department in Dubai, which is committed to protecting the confidentiality of people through providing safe and direct communication channels that contribute to achieving the highest levels of safety and security.

The public can access Al Ameen Service through social media on @alameenservice, as well as through the tollfree number 8004444, or by sending an SMS to 4444.