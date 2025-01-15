Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) DUBAI, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, opened the 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) at Madinat Jumeirah.

Held under the theme ‘Sustainable Future’, the forum brings together more than 3,500 global experts and specialists in project management, alongside senior officials, including ministers, heads of government entities, and private sector leaders. The event also features more than 55 prominent local and international speakers representing diverse economic and commercial sectors on both local and international levels.

Upon his arrival at the event, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). He watched a film on the key milestones of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is being organised by the RTA in collaboration with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties, DP World, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

The film highlighted Dubai's extraordinary progress, driven by visionary leadership that has greatly improved the quality of life and cemented the city's status as one of the world's most sought-after places to live. It also traced the forum's growth over the years, showcasing its rise as a key event on the global Calendar of international gatherings and activities.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony, Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager, recipient of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, shared how his passion for football influenced his journey to managing Arsenal and outlined the essential steps for taking on a new leadership role.

He emphasised the transformative impact a leader can have in a new environment and highlighted the significance of Arsenal's successful partnership with Emirates Airline, describing it as a collaboration that fostered mutual benefits.

Reflecting on Arsenal's journey, Wenger discussed the club’s management strategies, organisational culture, and principles that guided players, staff, and administrators. These factors contributed to achievements such as three English Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and an unprecedented 49-match unbeaten streak. Wenger also shared his philosophy of nurturing young talent and building teams focused on sustained success.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, accompanied by Mattar Al Tayer, honoured the co-hosts of the forum: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties, DP World, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Strategic sponsors, including Dubai Municipality and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), and platinum sponsors—Dutco, Al Naboodah, and Western Bainoona Group (WBG)—were also recognised for their contributions. Gold sponsors included Wade Adams Contracting, Gunal Construction, Parkin, and United Motors & Heavy Equipment.

Silver sponsors—Dubai Taxi Corporation, CD Smith, Concord stars Contracting, Proxim, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), and Parsons—were also acknowledged, alongside supporting sponsors such as Al Zarouni International Equipment, RTC Road & Traffic Engineering, and Khatib & Alami (K&A).

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor then presented an award to Arsène Wenger for his keynote address.

During the event, Sheikh Mansoor stopped by a large-scale model of the iconic Future Loop, a key feature of the Dubai Walk project. The initiative seeks to transform Dubai into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city by enhancing pedestrian pathways and facilities across the emirate.

He was briefed on the details of the iconic bridge route, which connects 10 major locations in the area. The design features a climate-controlled level spanning 30,000 square metres, allowing for year-round pedestrian activity. Additionally, the project includes 30,000 square metres of open spaces with shaded areas and greenery, designed to reduce temperatures and enhance the pedestrian experience. The initiative also opens up new investment opportunities by incorporating commercial spaces on the iconic bridge, encouraging private sector participation through a public-private partnership model.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also stopped by a large mural chronicling the evolution of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) over the past decade (2014–2024). The mural highlighted key milestones, including a total of 16,700 participants from 45 countries and 480 speakers across previous editions.

It showcased the forum's rich history, featuring 43 keynote addresses, 138 parallel sessions, 43 panel discussions, 46 masterclasses, 15 workshops, 30 scientific studies, and 30 technical visits, collectively spanning 34 event days.

The mural further depicted the forum's remarkable growth, with attendance increasing from 1,216 participants in 2014 to 3,100 in 2024, and the number of speakers rising from 54 to over 60 within the same period.

The first day of the forum featured several key sessions, including discussions on digital transformation and sustainable cities. The event opened with a keynote address by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon, and Chairman of Eagle Hills, followed by a panel discussion on leadership and strategy for project leaders. The panel included Ike Nwankwo, Chair of the Board of Project Management Institute (PMI), and Laura Barnard, Chief Impact Driver at PMO Strategies.

Other sessions on the first day addressed future trends in project management, the integration of artificial intelligence in project management, and a keynote address by Areej Naqshbandi, Head of the PMO Department at the Public Investment Fund KSA, who spoke on Driving Innovation through a Robust PMO Community. Another highlight was a keynote by Chris Barton, Founder of the Shazam app. The day also featured sessions on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and digital project management.

The second day of the forum will delve into various forward-looking topics, including jobs of the future, future-centric project management, and shaping the digital economy. These discussions will feature Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Aisha bin Bishr, a global expert in digital transformation and a strategic leader in smart city initiatives, and Dr. Stephanie Hare, a technologist and researcher.