Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2023 as global leaders in safety, security, fire protection, policy and cybersecurity descend on Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today opened Intersec 2023, the 24th edition of the world’s leading event for safety, security, and fire protection. Intersec 2023, the global exhibition for security, emergency services, fire protection, safety, policing and cybersecurity, reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for global safety and security events.

More than 1,000 exhibitors from 55 countries are exhibiting their products and services at Intersec 2023, which runs from 17th-19th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Spread across 10 halls at the DWTC, the trade fair brings together thousands of industry professionals and hosts 10 country pavilions: Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Singapore, Turkey, and the UK.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism (DET). His Highness visited the Dubai Police stand where he was briefed on the force’s latest public safety solutions.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed by executives from Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company (SAFE) on latest initiatives to elevate the standards and image of the Kingdom’s security sector. He also visited the Dubai Civil Defence stand, as well as the German and UK pavilions and NAFFCO, the Dubai-based leader in manufacturing firefighting products.

Dubai has established itself as a hub for global safety and security events, hosting numerous conferences, exhibitions, and summits throughout the year. These events bring together experts and professionals from around the world to discuss and share the latest advancements and best practices in the field of safety and security.

Dubai’s strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and proactive approach to safety and security have made it an attractive destination for international security events. Additionally, the city’s strong partnerships with leading industry organisations and government agencies have also contributed to its reputation as a centre for safety and security innovation.

Alex Nicholl, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt middle East, said, “The high level of interest in Intersec 2023 in the build-up to the event has carried forward into an exciting opening day with great energy, dialogue, deal-making and networking fuelled by positive industry growth forecasts and increased demand for the latest solutions for safety of people, places and a rapidly evolving cyberspace.

He added, “This is a true global gathering and, for the next three days, is the place to be to learn, explore and examine the full business potential of an exciting industry that is growing at exceptional pace.”

Intersec runs until 19th January with dedicated product showcases for commercial and perimeter security, homeland security, fire and rescue, safety and health and cybersecurity, special features, and a powerful conference and knowledge-sharing programme.

This year’s special features include the Attack Zone, hosted by the Loss Prevention Certification board, where exhibitors can test their products in live-action demonstrations. The Safety Walk, sponsored by EnSafe Evacuation Chair, Jutec, and Teijin, is a catwalk of industrial safety gear while the Tech Stage will unveil innovations, including virtual reality solutions, anti-drone technology and new safety materials.

In the Start Smart Zone, start-ups can connect with decisionmakers, buyers, and investors while the purpose-built Future Defenders Hack Arena offers a hive of activity for futurist cybersecurity teams from schools, universities and CISOs competing for prizes and industry recognition.

Key highlights for Day 2 of the Intersec Conference include a keynote session from Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Head of Research & Innovation, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, titled ‘Pioneering Digital Economy: Integrated & Innovative Smart Secured Services Ecosystem; and a session on ‘The Present and Future of Hybrid Cyber Warfare’, with Sultan Al-Owais, Digital Lead, Prime Minister’s Office.

Intersec 2023 will also recognise the best of the security and safety industries through its awards programme which has attracted 1,256 entrants of which 54 have been shortlisted for accolades to be presented at a gala ceremony at the Ritz Carlton DIFC on Wednesday, 18th January.