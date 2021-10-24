UrduPoint.com

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Receives Singaporean Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, received Dr. Mohammed Malki bin Othman, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Singapore, Second Minister at Singapore's Ministry of education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Held at Expo 2020 Dubai, the meeting discussed the UAE and Singapore’s ongoing coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its health, economic and social repercussions. The meeting also highlighted the success of the vaccination drives in containing the spread of the pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Singapore to launch initiatives to counter the global pandemic and accelerate recovery, noting that the country’s decision to expand its vaccination campaign will result in increased immunity among the community.

The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s remarkable response to the pandemic and its proactive approach, which enabled the city to overcome the pandemic.

From his part, the Singaporean minister congratulated the UAE and its leadership on the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is an indication of Dubai’s return to normalcy and ability to ensure a safe environment for visitors and exhibitors from around the world. He also praised the decisions and steps taken by the UAE to combat COVID-19 and contain its spread in record time, and expressed hope that the existing ties between the two countries would witness more growth and development during the next phase.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai; and Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

