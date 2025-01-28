Open Menu

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Tours 50th Edition Of Arab Health

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, today toured the 50th edition of Arab Health, the middle East’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare industry event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27th to 30th January.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the event’s remarkable growth over the years and its emergence as a major global platform for driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and transforming healthcare systems.

He further said that Arab Health is playing a significant role in unlocking new opportunities and advancing excellence in the industry by bringing together key players to showcase cutting-edge technologies, share knowledge, and explore collaborative solutions to the industry's most pressing challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor noted that the growth of Arab Health as a major international industry event aligns with Dubai’s vision to be a leader in shaping the future of critical sectors, and a major contributor to advancing innovation, sustainability and resilience in the global healthcare sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition area, where he stopped by national pavilions of the UK, USA, Germany, Italy, and France. He also visited the stands of leading UAE exhibitors including Dubai Health, G42, Dubai Healthcare City, Emirates Health Services (EHS), and Pure Health.

The landmark 50th edition of Arab Health has brought together over 3,800 exhibitors from across the globe and is expected to welcome more than 60,000 visitors. Featuring groundbreaking innovations, the event offers participants an opportunity to gain insights into key healthcare trends, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for collaboration in the sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied on the tour by Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

