Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, visited the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai 2023 today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Mansoor toured the conference on Day 2 of the three-day event, which brings together leading international Names in the field of dentistry and oral health.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was accompanied by Ambassador Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and Chairman of INDEX Holding.

During his tour, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on cutting-edge technology, leading solutions and projects that support the dental and oral healthcare sector, which include upgrading diagnostic and treatment services.

AEEDC Dubai 2023 features over 4,800 brands from 3,600 companies in the oral and dental health industry, with 70 percent of them being international.

Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on AEEDC Dubai stars, a two-day event attended by celebrities, influencers, and prominent personalities from the Arab world.

The event includes discussions, inspirational stories, and competitions for dentists and medical students in various specialities.

More than 66,000 participants from 155 countries are expected to attend AEEDC Dubai 2023, which has earned the distinction of being the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a subsidiary of INDEX Holding, the event is backed by several organisations, including DHA, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the International Congress For Health Specialties (ICHS), the Global Scientific Dental Alliance, various dental federations, the Executive board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, Gulf Health Council, Riyadh Elm University, Arab academy for Continuing Dental education, Saudi Dental Society, Saudi Orthodontic Society, Saudi Prosthodontic Society, International Association for Dental Research, The Greater New York Dental Meeting, and Manitoba Dental Association.