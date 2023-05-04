UrduPoint.com

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) DUBAI, 4th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, today toured the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The region’s premier travel, tourism and hospitality event brought together over 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries, representing a 27% increase in participation compared to last year.

During his tour, H.H. said that the high level of participation by global and regional companies at ATM 2023, and the impressive increase in visitor numbers is a testament to Dubai's leading position as a key market in the global travel and tourism sector.

Accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Sheikh Mansoor toured several pavilions and stands, gaining insight into this year's edition of the event, which provides a platform for global tourism professionals to forge new connections, exchange knowledge, and showcase innovation.

His Highness was also briefed about ATM 2023’s focus on sharing ideas and knowledge on expediting the sector’s journey towards decarbonisation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also visited a number of local pavilions including the pavilion of Abu Dhabi, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Police, where he learned about the initiatives and projects being showcased at the event.

ATM 2023 is organised in partnership with DWTC and its strategic partners, including the DET as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel.

