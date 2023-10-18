Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, toured today the 43rd edition of GITEX GLOBAL. The world's largest tech show, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16th to 20th October 2023, has attracted 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 tech executives from 180 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai's digital transformation journey stands as a global model and an inspiring example of how innovative technologies are being harnessed to deliver exceptional government services for the community.

His Highness highlighted the substantial global participation in GITEX GLOBAL, underscoring Dubai's emergence as a major hub for cutting-edge technologies and a driving force in shaping the future.

He also underscored the significance of the event as a crucial platform that fosters opportunities for sharing experiences and forging partnerships aimed at advancing various vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Hamad Obaid Al Mansour, Director General of Digital Dubai, and several senior officials. As part of the tour, Sheikh Mansoor visited the pavilions of a number of local and global companies, where he was briefed about their cutting-edge technology solutions and digital products being showcased for the first time at the event.



H.H. toured the Etisalat by e& pavilion, where he had the opportunity to gain insights into the groundbreaking technology of their autonomous precision-positioning aircraft. He also stopped by the pavilions of Avaya, Cisco Systems, HBC, Netcracker, Algeria, Cyber Security Council, Forcepoint, Sophos, Acronis, Sentinelone, Splunk AWE.

The annual five-day event, which kicked off on Monday, will deep dive into the biggest reflections of the AI era with the return of AI Everything – the year’s largest showcase of AI solutions and concepts with 1,000 AI-infused companies demonstrating the power of AI – and the Global DevSlam coder and developer meet-up.

The event will also host the biggest cyber security event of the year, GITEX Cyber Valley, bringing together leading brands and experts to tackle the challenges and opportunities of protecting digital assets and infrastructure in the age of AI.

The global digital economy's growth, with a strong focus on deep tech innovation and sustainable green technology initiatives, has also propelled the genesis of the GITEX CTO World Congress, the year’s largest gathering of tech architects and disruptors. Additionally, making their global debut this year are the co-located GITEX Impact and Future Urbanism Expo shows. These shows will centre their attention on the pressing concerns of climate change and sustainable development, shedding light on innovative solutions and best practices to pave the way for a net-zero future.

