Open Menu

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Underscores Importance Of UAE Flag As Symbol Of National Unity, Strength

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national unity, strength

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, said that UAE Flag Day is an occasion to demonstrate loyalty to the union and symbolises the unity of people in all the emirates.

It is also a day to express patriotism and unwavering loyalty to the nation while celebrating its numerous achievements, Sheikh Mansoor said.

“Today, we commemorate the most cherished national occasion in the hearts of the people of the UAE. It is a time to reaffirm our deep sense of belonging to our homeland and our unwavering loyalty to its leadership,” His Highness said.

“The UAE flag symbolises our unity and national pride. This occasion provides us with an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the advancement of our nation's progress and development across various spheres, under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates,” Sheikh Mansoor emphasised.

“As we celebrate this national occasion, the UAE remains committed to fostering opportunities for progress and prosperity both regionally and globally. This dedication is firmly rooted in upholding the values of love and tolerance, which have been cherished since the era of our founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by their noble legacy, the UAE continues to advance under the leadership of the UAE President.”

The nation is resolute in its pursuit of the highest levels of security, stability, and development, while also bolstering its role in promoting understanding, coexistence and justice on a global scale, His Highness said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Dubai Resolute Rashid Progress All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

2 minutes ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

32 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

33 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

1 hour ago
Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East