Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national unity, strength

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, said that UAE Flag Day is an occasion to demonstrate loyalty to the union and symbolises the unity of people in all the emirates.

It is also a day to express patriotism and unwavering loyalty to the nation while celebrating its numerous achievements, Sheikh Mansoor said.

“Today, we commemorate the most cherished national occasion in the hearts of the people of the UAE. It is a time to reaffirm our deep sense of belonging to our homeland and our unwavering loyalty to its leadership,” His Highness said.

“The UAE flag symbolises our unity and national pride. This occasion provides us with an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the advancement of our nation's progress and development across various spheres, under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates,” Sheikh Mansoor emphasised.

“As we celebrate this national occasion, the UAE remains committed to fostering opportunities for progress and prosperity both regionally and globally. This dedication is firmly rooted in upholding the values of love and tolerance, which have been cherished since the era of our founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by their noble legacy, the UAE continues to advance under the leadership of the UAE President.”

The nation is resolute in its pursuit of the highest levels of security, stability, and development, while also bolstering its role in promoting understanding, coexistence and justice on a global scale, His Highness said.

