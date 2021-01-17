Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination centres in Dubai, urges community members to get vaccinated

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 17th January 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, has urged all members of the community to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being provided free of cost to both citizens and residents across the emirate.

As per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the constant follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the emirate has set up COVID-19 vaccination facilities for the public in diverse locations in the emirate as part of its efforts to promote a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, His Highness said.

"The growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine reflects the success of Dubai’s and the UAE’s campaign against the global pandemic," Sheikh Mansoor said, noting that the guidance and vision of the UAE’s leadership was instrumental in the country’s progress in effectively combating COVID-19. The leadership is strongly committed to ensuring the highest levels of health and safety in the community, he said.

He added that the success achieved by task forces in countering the pandemic has been driven by an integrated multi-pronged strategy to tackle COVID-19 in the UAE. Sheikh Mansoor praised the concerted efforts of all stakeholders and personnel at the local and Federal levels, particularly frontline workers, in curbing the spread of the virus. "To consolidate the progress that has been achieved, we call on everyone to continue stringently adhering to precautionary measures. The community’s commitment is vital in ensuring a full restoration of normalcy," he said.

HH Sheikh Mansoor’s comments came as he visited dedicated vaccination facilities set up at healthcare centres across Dubai. His Highness was accompanied by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police on his visit. A total of 120 vaccination centres have been set up across the emirate so far.

His Highness first visited the vaccination facility at the Al Lisaili Health Centre by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, where he was received by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention. During his visit, His Highness reviewed the facility’s operations and the process followed by specialised medical personnel in administering vaccines.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited the Dubai Parks and Resorts Field Hospital vaccination centre set up by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA and Dr. Mubarak Al Darmaki, Chief Operating Officer at Alrahba Hospital briefed His Highness about the centre’s operations and the availability of the vaccine for targeted segments.

His Highness concluded his tour by visiting the One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre newly set up in the Dubai World Trade Centre area, where he was received by Dr. Amer Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre. Dr. Sharif briefed His Highness on the operations at the vaccination centre and the precautionary measures implemented to ensure the safety of the public.

Facilities providing COVID-19 vaccine The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available in several hospitals in Dubai including Rashid Hospital; Dubai Hospital; Latifa Hospital; Hatta Hospital; Uptown Mirdiff Medical Fitness Centre; Mediclinic Hospital Network (13 locations) and three mobile units.

The vaccine is also being provided at the following Primary Healthcare Centres: Al Mizhar Health Centre; Zabeel Health Centre; Al Barsha Health Centre; Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre; Al Safa Health Centre; Al Badaa Health Centre; Nad Al Sheba Health Centre; Al Mankhool Health Centre; Al Twar Health Centre; Al Lisaili Health Centre.

Additionally, the vaccine is being offered at Union Health Centres; Hor Al Anz Health Centre; Al Qusais Health Centre; Dubai Parks & Resorts Field Hospital; screening centres at Al Khawaneej and Port Rashid; Emirates Specialty Hospital (22 locations); Burjeel Network, VPS Network (two locations) and NMC Hospitals Network (nine locations).

In a move aimed at further accelerating the mass-vaccination campaign and meeting the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said that work is underway to increase the number of healthcare centres providing the vaccine in the emirate. The DHA said the One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre it has set up in the Dubai World Trade Centre has the capacity to serve 4,000 people per day.

In addition, the Authority has launched COVID-19 vaccination facilities at two new health centres - Al Twar and Mankhool. It has also established three centres dedicated to providing vaccinations for frontliners at Latifa, Dubai and Rashid hospitals. The new facilities spread across the emirate are part of the DHA’s proactive efforts to raise vaccination capacity in the emirate and enhance access for the public.

The DHA said it is closely following up on the progress of the vaccination campaign being implemented in its centres including the registration and appointments booking processes being conducted through the DHA app and the toll-free number 800 342.

The Authority further said it is working on accelerating the emirate’s vaccination drive and launching new centres to enhance convenience for the community, especially the groups targeted in the current phase of the vaccine rollout. The DHA noted that the next phase of the vaccination drive will see more centres being set up in response to increasing demand.