Mansoor Bin Mohammed Visits Digital Dubai, Reviews Latest Strategies To Enhance Emirate’s Integrated Security Ecosystem

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance emirate’s integrated security ecosystem

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited the Digital Dubai headquarters and reviewed its operations.

During his visit, accompanied by Ahmed Mahboob, Director General of Dubai Customs, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on the latest strategies and initiatives being developed by Digital Dubai to enhance the efficiency of the emirate’s integrated security ecosystem and ensure the safety of Dubai and its border crossings.

"The joint-efforts of Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security and all relevant government entities, combined with Digital Dubai’s hi-tech projects, contribute to driving efficiency in border crossing protection and enhancing the emirate’s preparedness at all times," Sheikh Mansoor said. "During my visit to Digital Dubai, I was briefed on the latest technologies used in the field, from data analysis to artificial intelligence, which play a tremendous role in overcoming challenges of all kinds and providing safety and security for the Dubai community."

"Dubai has a robust security ecosystem that directly contributes to the emirate’s progress across every sector," His Highness said. "The sense of security and safety in any community is key for the development and progress of cities and for attracting international trade and investors.

Security has played an immense role in turning Dubai into a hub for global tourism and trade," Sheikh Mansoor said.

Hamad Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "We were honored to welcome H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and introduce him to the solutions and initiatives developed by Digital Dubai to enhance the city’s digital ecosystem and ensure the highest levels of safety and security. We hope we can make a contribution to the tremendous role that the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security plays in ensuring the safety of Dubai and its border crossings, and in promoting the wellbeing of the community in the emirate."

"The efficient use of technology and data is an essential factor in the development and progress of cities across all sectors, including security, which is a top priority for any city’s residents and visitors alike," Al Mansoori said. "Digital Dubai is committed to driving the emirate’s digital transformation to cover all aspects of life. With that in mind, we work to ensure we make the most of big data and tap into its potential; we invest in data analytics and develop dashboards and indicators to help decision makers make sound decisions to advance Dubai’s position across all key sectors."

