Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs to review its efforts in securing border crossing points

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 26th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited Dubai Customs to review its efforts and role in securing border crossing points.

During his visit, Sheikh Mansoor, accompanied by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, was welcomed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

He highlighted the key strategic role played by Dubai Customs across all border crossing points, as well as the Department’s efficient coordination with entities on a local and Federal level to ensure the highest levels of security in the emirate and protection for members of the community.

Sheikh Mansoor stressed the importance of continuing to develop the technical and human capabilities of the Department in order to keep pace with international developments in the field of customs inspection.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor tour included a visit to the Department’s main operations room and the Hamriyah Port Customs Center, as well as Al Khor Customs Center and Deira Port, where he was briefed on Dubai Custom’s efforts to ensure the safety of the community through enhancing security at Dubai’s border crossings.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih briefed Sheikh Mansoor on Dubai Custom’s preparedness and the measures implemented to secure border crossing points and strengthen the emirate’s security. These include ensuring all customs centres are provided with the best inspection systems that are continuously developed and updated by customs inspectors.

During his tour, Sheikh Mansoor also reviewed Dubai Custom’s achievements in securing border crossing points through its ‘Siyaj’ (Fence) initiative, which was launched by the Customs Inspection Sector at the Department. The new system, which helps monitor customs ports and detect any illegitimate shipments, is based on a number of sophisticated AI technologies, rapid intervention teams that work around the clock, drones, and the K9 sniffing dog unit.

