UrduPoint.com

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Visits DXB To Review Operations And Efforts To Deliver Seamless Customer Experience

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seamless customer experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited Dubai International Airport (DXB) today to review its operations and efforts to ensure the highest quality of customer service for passengers.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of Dubai Airports, led by its Chairman H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, to work closely with major stakeholders including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and Dubai Air Navigation Services. H.H. lauded the team spirit displayed by the airport community to ensure the delivery of exceptional, seamless services that meet the highest international standards.

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by a delegation of senior representatives from different airport entities who briefed him on the preparedness of the facilities and the efficiency of procedures in place at the airport. The tour covered all major customer service touch points including passport control, security, customs and baggage among others.

"The UAE is among countries that are seeing the fastest rates of economic recovery, which places it in an ideal position to provide leadership in the post-pandemic world. The start of Expo 2020 Dubai, which features the participation of 192 countries, has signalled Dubai’s return to its high growth momentum across business sectors, including the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

With the worldwide easing of travel restrictions, the start of Dubai’s tourist season and upcoming international events such as the Dubai Airshow 2021, a major surge in the number of travellers is anticipated. It is imperative that airport stakeholders work together to achieve the highest levels of readiness and ensure an exceptional experience for all visitors," Sheikh Mansoor said.

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied on his visit by Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, the Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, and a number of officials and specialists from government agencies related to Dubai International Airport services.

Dubai International Airport remains the world’s busiest airport for international passengers after retaining the title for the seventh consecutive year for annual traffic in 2020. DXB welcomed a total of 25.9 million passengers last year. In the first half of 2021, it handled 10.6 million passengers and 15 million in the first eight months. As the emirate hosts Expo 2020 and the Dubai Airshow, Dubai International Airport expects to handle a total annual traffic of 27 million passengers in 2021.

Related Topics

World Police Business UAE Dubai Visit Traffic Rashid Border 2020 All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

45 minutes ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

3 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

3 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showc ..

Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.