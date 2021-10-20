Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seamless customer experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited Dubai International Airport (DXB) today to review its operations and efforts to ensure the highest quality of customer service for passengers.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of Dubai Airports, led by its Chairman H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, to work closely with major stakeholders including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and Dubai Air Navigation Services. H.H. lauded the team spirit displayed by the airport community to ensure the delivery of exceptional, seamless services that meet the highest international standards.

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by a delegation of senior representatives from different airport entities who briefed him on the preparedness of the facilities and the efficiency of procedures in place at the airport. The tour covered all major customer service touch points including passport control, security, customs and baggage among others.

"The UAE is among countries that are seeing the fastest rates of economic recovery, which places it in an ideal position to provide leadership in the post-pandemic world. The start of Expo 2020 Dubai, which features the participation of 192 countries, has signalled Dubai’s return to its high growth momentum across business sectors, including the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

With the worldwide easing of travel restrictions, the start of Dubai’s tourist season and upcoming international events such as the Dubai Airshow 2021, a major surge in the number of travellers is anticipated. It is imperative that airport stakeholders work together to achieve the highest levels of readiness and ensure an exceptional experience for all visitors," Sheikh Mansoor said.

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied on his visit by Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, the Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, and a number of officials and specialists from government agencies related to Dubai International Airport services.

Dubai International Airport remains the world’s busiest airport for international passengers after retaining the title for the seventh consecutive year for annual traffic in 2020. DXB welcomed a total of 25.9 million passengers last year. In the first half of 2021, it handled 10.6 million passengers and 15 million in the first eight months. As the emirate hosts Expo 2020 and the Dubai Airshow, Dubai International Airport expects to handle a total annual traffic of 27 million passengers in 2021.