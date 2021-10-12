Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 12th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited the Hatta Border Crossing and reviewed its operations.

Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai has developed one of the world’s best border security and control systems as part of its efforts to maintain global excellence across sectors. Dubai’s border security systems have developed a high level of readiness to deal with any unforeseen situation, he noted.

Under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, several measures have been taken to further streamline the efforts of both local and Federal entities to maintain efficient border security mechanisms and develop policies and regulatory frameworks to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and preparedness at border crossing points. Dubai is committed to ensure the highest international standards and best practices in this field, Sheikh Mansoor said.

He was accompanied during the visit by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security and members of the Council.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said Dubai’s various border-crossing points are well prepared to welcome a large influx of travelers. With Expo 2020 Dubai expected to attract millions of visitors, the number of travelers passing through its border crossing points is set to increase markedly, he noted.

Sheikh Mansoor further said it is critical to ensure border crossing points have the optimal security mechanisms to deal with any potential risks and challenges and provide efficient services. This requires streamlined coordination between all entities in charge of border security, he stressed.

His Highness reviewed the services provided to travelers passing through the Hatta Border Crossing, which connects the UAE to Oman. The Hatta Border Crossing plays an important role in the movement of goods and trade between Dubai and Oman. The volume of trade between Dubai and Oman conducted through the Hatta Border Crossing in H1 2021 reached AED15.26 billion.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed commended the efforts of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs and all entities involved in maintaining security in the emirate.