Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading football personalities to16th Dubai International Sports Conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, welcomed the world’s leading football personalities to the 16th session of the Dubai International Sports Conference, which will take place on 27 December, alongside the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Organised under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives by Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai International Sports Conference has been bringing football’s top stakeholders together every year since 2006 for exploring ways to develop and enrich the sport at domestic, regional and international levels.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of the annual event, which has brought together elite players, coaches and decision makers from the world of football.

His Highness said: "The Dubai International Sports Conference has become a global platform for top football players, managers and training professionals to exchange perspectives on the present and future of football. It is also a platform for football’s top decision-makers to network, build relationships and share ideas on enhancing excellence in the sport. The event reflects the UAE’s and Dubai’s leadership in advancing excellence in the global sporting sector."

His Highness, the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, also stressed on the UAE’s contributions to shaping the future of various sporting fields. "This year, we are pleased to host a new set of elite stars, whose performances have electrified football venues around the globe and brought joy to fans in every corner of the world. It is fitting that we will be celebrating their achievements at an awards ceremony at the Burj Khalifa, which is a symbol of Emirati excellence and creativity and an iconic landmark that is known all over the world."

"On this day last year, we organised the 15th session of the Conference and the 11th Dubai Globe Soccer Award with some of the world’s biggest stars present physically and the President of FIFA delivering the opening keynote address in person. Our robust precautionary measures, which enabled us to win the trust of the world, gave us the confidence to organise the Conference and Awards ceremony, the first such global event to be organised after the pandemic. We continue to host this special UAE-born event, which has become a leading global platform for celebrating outstanding achievements in football."

The Dubai International Sports Conference will kick off the event’s proceedings at 7.

00 pm. It will be followed by the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which will recognise the football world’s outstanding individuals and organisations in 2021.

The Dubai International Sports Conference will bring together two of football’s biggest global stars, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe, to share their experiences with the audience.

Poland and Bayern Munich’s ace sharpshooter Lewandowski also took part in the 2020 Dubai International Sports Conference, alongside Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas. He was named the Dubai Globe Soccer Player of the Year for 2020.

France and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is one of the most well-known global Names in football today. The 23-year-old is already being hailed as one of the world’s greatest footballers.

Winner of the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year award earlier this month, Lewandowski is in contention for the Dubai Globe Soccer Player of the Year award this year as well alongside Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Mohammad Salah, who have been shorlisted following two rounds of voting by more than 5 million fans from around the globe.

Lewandowski is also on the shortlist for the TikTok Fans' Player of the Year Award, alongside Benzema, Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo and Salah.

The shortlist for the other Dubai Globe Soccer Awards includes: -eSports Player of the Year: Aldossary 'Msdossary7' Mossad, Nicolas99fc, Nraseck, Rocky, Tekkz.

-Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain.

-Women’s Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas, Lucy Bronze, Jennifer Hermoso, Samantha Kerr, Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan.

-Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci, Trent Alexander-Arnold, César Azpilicueta, Giorgio Chiellini, Rúben Dias, Antonio Rüdiger.

-Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez, Manuel Neuer.

-Men’s Club of the Year: Chelsea, Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Flamengo, Manchester City.

-Sporting Director of the Year: Begiristain Mujika, Piero Ausilio, Luis Campos, Roberto Olabe, Marc Overmars.

-Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello, Jonathan Barnett, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola, Pini Zahavi.

-Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini, Didier Deschamps, Hansi Flick, Josep Guardiola, Lionel Scaloni, Thomas Tuchel.

-National Team of the Year: Italy, Argentina, Brazil, France, Morocco.