Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maseer Initiatives.

The agreement aims to enhance community coordination and expand institutional partnerships that support and empower People of Determination through cultural and awareness-based programmes that open new pathways for inclusion and meaningful community participation.

The MoU was signed by Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Social Empowerment Sector at CDA, and Budoor Saeed Al Raqbani, Director-General of Maseer Initiatives, in the presence of representatives from various governmental and community entities.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the CDA, affirmed that the partnership with Maseer represents an impactful model for expanding social outreach through awareness and community empowerment.

She stated, “Dubai's vision, outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 33, affirms that true cohesion is achieved by engaging all segments of society, especially People of Determination. This partnership helps foster a cultural and social environment where talents are nurtured and inclusive community participation is enabled.”

Al Shamsi stated, "Through our collaboration with Maseer, we are developing innovative awareness, cultural, and artistic initiatives that position People of Determination as vital contributors to society.

This aligns with Dubai’s commitment to make specialised community work a cornerstone of sustainable development."

Al Raqbani noted that the partnership lays a foundation for activating the role of People of Determination as opinion leaders and contributors to cultural and social dialogue.

She stated, “Together with the CDA, we are designing initiatives that celebrate identity and showcase diversity, such as the Talented PoD Showcase, Arab Deaf Week, and inclusive community retreats. Our goal is to deliver empowerment through action and real social engagement.”

Under the MoU, both parties will jointly implement a series of cultural and knowledge-based initiatives, including organising public awareness events such as Arab Deaf Week and the International Day of Sign Language; developing programmes that highlight the artistic talents and capabilities of People of Determination; hosting retreats and dialogue sessions that bring together People of Determination, government bodies, private sector stakeholders, and nonprofit organisations; and exchanging expertise, knowledge, and research related to inclusion, community awareness, and best practices.

This partnership serves as a key step toward achieving the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, particularly in the areas of social justice, engaging vulnerable groups, and generating community-level impact through awareness and empowerment.