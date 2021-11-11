UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Mohammed Attends Graduation Ceremony Of Higher Colleges Of Technology Engineering Students At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended the graduation ceremony of 650 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology’s (HCT) applied engineering programme.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; Dr. Abdullatif AlShamsi, President & CEO, Higher Colleges of Technology, as well as senior officials, members of the teaching and administrative staff of the College, and families of the graduates.

Sheikh Mansour also honoured 68 top achievers and took a commemorative photo with the graduating batch.

During his keynote speech, Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi welcomed Sheikh Mansour and congratulated the graduates for their achievements.

Dr. Abdullatif AlShamsi also delivered a speech at the ceremony, during which he highlighted that 6 percent of the graduating batch have been successful in launching their start-up companies at the creative economic free zones in HCT.

