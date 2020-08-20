UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Mohammed Chairs Meeting Of Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management

Thu 20th August 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, today chaired a meeting with members of the Committee to discuss the latest developments related to combating COVID-19 in the emirate.

The meeting also discussed the various efforts undertaken by all frontline entities to ensure the highest levels of safety and wellbeing for the community, especially with the resumption of economic activities in the emirate and the reopening of air travel for citizens, residents and tourists.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour praised the progress achieved by Dubai and the UAE in combating the pandemic and the success in limiting its repercussions. The guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, were instrumental in containing the virus, he said.

His Highness added that the development of an effective counter-pandemic approach and the concerted efforts of local and Federal authorities have contributed to Dubai’s success in curbing the spread of the virus.

He further expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all specialised teams, both in Dubai and across the country, as well as the effective coordination in implementing the precautionary measures that helped reduce the number of new infections and deaths.

During the meeting, H.H. reviewed the plans of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to ensure schools and universities in Dubai are comprehensively prepared to welcome students in the new academic year.

He stressed the need to ensure the highest safety standards, provide innovative solutions to achieve maximum benefits for students and continued development of students’ skills in line with the needs of the future.

The Committee thanked private sector entities for supporting the government’s efforts in combating the pandemic and their commitment to safeguarding the community. It further highlighted the importance of cooperation and the community’s adherence to precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The Government of Dubai spares no efforts in providing the highest levels of safety to its citizens, residents and visitors, the Committee said, noting that inspections continue to be conducted to ensure compliance with preventive measures.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also thanked Dubai’s frontline heroes for their continued dedication to combating the pandemic in the country.

