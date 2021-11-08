UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Mohammed Chairs Second Meeting Of Dubai Council For Border Crossing Points Security

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, today chaired the second meeting of the newly established Council.

Speaking at the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed said the Council’s strategy and plans are in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, which seek to further enhance Dubai’s ability to ensure the highest security at its border crossing points.

Sheikh Mansour also stressed on the importance of maintaining high levels of preparedness to handle any unforeseen situation.

The second meeting of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security was held at the Future Government platform 71/50 at Expo 2020.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Council; Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor; Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani; Jamal Al-Hai; Ibrahim Hussain Ahli; Dr. Abdulla Busanad; Mohammed Al-Linjawi, and Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary General of the Council.

Sheikh Mansour commended the organisations represented in the Council for their efforts to implement Dubai’s strategic plan and contributions to raising the city’s regional and global competitiveness, as well as steps to promote collaboration and knowledge sharing between various local and Federal government agencies involved in border control and security.

The meeting approved a number of decisions made following Sheikh Mansour’s site visits.

The approved decisions include the development of the Hatta border crossing, a vital transit point for passengers and goods; the formation of a committee to regulate and secure maritime navigation in Dubai and review the sector’s operational, economic and environmental situation; and the creation of a team to implement strategy and monitor key indicators.

The Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security seeks to ensure smooth coordination between various local and federal government entities involved in border control.

It is also tasked with developing strategic border security plans and policies for the emirate in coordination with relevant entities, providing advice to the government on border control issues and unifying the regulations and security criteria for protecting borders in Dubai.

