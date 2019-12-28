Mansour bin Mohammed honours speakers at 14th Dubai International Sports Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, concluded today at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai International Marine Club.

Sheikh Mansour attended the main session of the event, which was organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the theme ‘Future Football Accelerators’.

The event attracted prominent football stars from around the world. A short video shown during the main session of the event highlighted the objectives of the conference, which are line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Guided by the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the conference aims to provide a global platform for generating new strategies for developing football in the UAE and the world, as well as providing a forum for football stars and the sport’s decision makers to share ideas.

Sheikh Mansour, accompanied by Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council Mattar Al Tayer, honoured a number of guests and speakers at the conference including Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Atlético Madrid and Portugal star Joao Felix, Italian League star Romelu Lukaku and Juventus and Bosnia superstar Miralem Pjanic.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, along with senior executives of sports establishments, players, coaches and players of local clubs and the UAE female football team.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo talked about his football style and what it takes to maintain fitness, in a session titled ‘Beat the Challenges, Cristiano Way’.

The conference, which included four panel sessions, discussed topics such as ‘English Football Back to the Top’, featuring former Man United player Edwin Van der Sar, Former England National Team Coach Fabio Capello, and Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Group.

A session titled ‘Empowering Women in Football’ featured French football referee Stephanie Frappart, who has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009. She became the first female referee to officiate a Men’s Ligue 1 match and was promoted to join the pool of Ligue 1 referees on a permanent basis for the 2019-20 season. Other panelists included Olympique Lyon and England national team player Lucy Bronze, Juventus FC and Italian national team player Sara Gama, and Olympique Lyonnaise & French national team Player Amandine Henry.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix and Serie A stars Romelu Lukaku and Miralem Pjanic shared their experiences in a session titled ‘Football Changing Futures’.

French national team manager and World Cup 2018 winner Didier Deschamps, Wales national team manager and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, SS Lazio team manager and former Italian national team player Simone Inzaghi shared their thoughts in a session titled ‘Modern Training and Technology.’ Established as a forum for discussing the global development of the game, the conference brings together influential leaders including chairmen, directors, referees, agents, players and coaches to share their knowledge, experience and ideas.