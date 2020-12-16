UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Mohammed Inaugurates AGMC’s New Dubai Motor City Showroom, Service Facility

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates AGMC’s new Dubai Motor City showroom, service facility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, today inaugurated Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre’s (AGMC) newly constructed Dubai Motor City showroom and service facility.

Following the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Mansour toured the 300,000 square feet facility, which is the first automotive dealership in Dubai Motor City.

AGMC’s original showroom, located off Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, was inaugurated in 1996 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Designed with the customer in mind, AGMC’s new state-of-the-art facility features specific spaces for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW i, BMW M, MINI Next and BMW Premium Selection, as well as a fully-fledged service centre.

For over 44 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

