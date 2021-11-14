Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of Directors of Dubai Club for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, issued Decision No. (2) of 2021 on the formation of the board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The Board will be chaired by Thani Juma Berregad Al Falasi, while Mohammed Abudlkarim Julfar will serve as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Board include: Hassan Almazrouei, Muna Khalifa Hammad, and Raisa Al Falasi.

The Board serves for a renewable term of four years. The Decision is effective from its date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Dubai Club for People of Determination, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, aims to rehabilitate people of determination both physically and mentally to empower and enable them to participate in sports, cultural and social fields.