Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, met David Lappartient, President of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, at the Council’s headquarters.

During the meeting - which was also attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Osama Al Shafar, President of Asian Cycling Confederation, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council – the two sides discussed ways to further enhance the strong ties between the two parties, and consolidate the UAE and Dubai’s position as a leading destination for major international cycling events.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed said that in Dubai, cycling enjoys the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who as a keen cyclist, sets an example for others. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to create dedicated cycling tracks combined with the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who is also a keen cyclist and proponent of its physical and mental benefits, has led to the construction of a large network of cycling tracks and paths.

The two sides discussed potential future cooperation between Dubai Sports Council and UCI as well as Dubai’s bid to become a bicycle-friendly city and its efforts to obtain the ‘UCI Bike City’ label, which recognises cities and regions that not only host major UCI cycling events but also demonstrate outstanding commitment to Cycling for All.

The meeting reviewed Dubai’s outstanding cycling infrastructure, which includes 36 dedicated cycling tracks and paths currently spanning over 460 km.

By 2026, the creation of new infrastructure will extend the cycling track network to 750 km. Built to the highest international standards and spread across the emirate, from Jumeirah to Hatta and Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the dedicated cycling tracks and trails combined with international cycling competitions have led to a surge in the popularity of the sport. Cycling events held in Dubai under the banner of UCI include the UAE Tour, the Dubai Women’s Tour, Gran Fondo, HERO Dubai Hatta and the Mountainbike Eliminator World Cup Lappartient, who has served as President of Union Cycliste Internationale since 2017, expressed his appreciation for the extensive support cycling enjoys in Dubai, and the growth of cycling in the country. He also thanked Dubai’s leadership and the Dubai Sports Council for supporting the sport at both local and global levels.

During the meeting, the Dubai Sports Council revealed figures that show significant growth in cycling activities in the emirate. Annually, Dubai hosts 30 local and community cycling events for different segments, including three dedicated for women. Ranging from road races to mountain bike competitions, the events are organised on different surfaces including asphalt tracks, the Hatta hills and the Al Qudra track set within the dunes of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

About 13 percent of Dubai’s cyclists come from the 50-plus age group, 28 percent from the 40-49 age group, 40 percent from the 30-39 age group, and 19 percent from the age group of 29 and below.