Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, today met with international cycling stars that participated in the Giro d‘Italia Criterium Dubai race, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

H.H. said: "Expo 2020 Dubai is the biggest global event to take place, and we are pleased to see, among the many international events being organised at the venue, Giro d‘Italia Criterium being hosted for the first time outside of Italy in Dubai."

"The presence of top riders from around the globe here at the race in Dubai reflects the power of sports in bringing people and nations together, which is the chief essence of the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai: ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. The Giro d’Italia also confirms Dubai’s reputation as one of the top destinations for international sporting events,"he added.

The first cycling event of its kind, Giro d‘Italia Criterium Dubai featured some of the world’s top cycling stars including 2021 Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal; three-time UCI Road Race World Champion Peter Sagan; Elia Viviani, a nine time Grand Tour stage winner and winner of the omnium gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games; 2021 Giro d’Italia winner of the KOM Classification Geoffrey Bouchard; and two-time UCI ITT World Champion Filippo Ganna, who has won six stages of the Giro d’Italia.

Organised by RCS Sport with the support of MadeinItaly.gov.it, Dubai Sports Council and Expo 2020 Dubai, the event was held near the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The riders competed across 30 laps of a 2.1km criterium circuit that was shaped in the form of Giro d’Italia’s ‘Amore Infinito’ symbol.

The international riders also participated in the Dubai Ride on Friday and expressed their great admiration for the event, which was held on Sheikh Zayed Road in the heart of Dubai, with the participation of more than 32,000 riders of different ages and nationalities.

