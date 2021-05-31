Mansour bin Mohammed opens GISEC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today opened the ninth edition of GISEC, the middle East and Africa region’s most influential and connected cybersecurity event.

The event, which runs from 31st May to 2nd June 2021, brings together international industry experts at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for a deep-dive into the current global cybersecurity landscape and an exploration of next-generation solutions to combat surging international cybercrime.

During his visit to GISEC, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed toured the exhibition’s various local and international pavilions featuring exhibitors from over 30 countries.

He was briefed on the latest solutions and technologies offered by some of the world’s leading companies in this field.

As part of the tour, H.H. visited the Dubai Electronic Security Centre stand, where he was briefed about the Centre’s key efforts and initiatives. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also witnessed the launch of the electronic system ‘TIRS’ developed by the Centre to detect security vulnerabilities on websites, which contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as the city with the world’s safest cyberspace.

The introduction of the new system is part of the implementation of the Dubai Cyber Index launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council in 2020 with the aim of enhancing cybersecurity and protecting the digital assets of government entities in the emirate. The system, entirely designed and developed by an Emirati team, is capable of detecting security gaps on websites of government entities and notifying the entities to address these vulnerabilities.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed visited the pavilions of the US, UK, Singapore, France, Germany and Russia and the stands of leading global firms in the sector.

He was accompanied by Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM); Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA); and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) said: "We would like to thank H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support for GISEC. The UAE has taken an extremely proactive approach in the fight against cybercrime. The collaborative, forward-thinking strategy of the UAE’s government plays an essential role in protecting its digital infrastructure. The UAE Cyber Security Council, Dubai Police, the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, the Investment Corporation of Dubai, AECert, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Smart Dubai and other supporting government entities play a critical part in combating cybercrime and their participation in GISEC will help foster an engaging and meaningful discussion on vital cybersecurity issues."

More than 150 global cybersecurity brands, from countries including the USA, UK, Singapore, France, Germany and Russia, are showcasing cutting-edge technologies at GISEC.

Leading international and regional innovators such as Microsoft, Huawei, Spire Solutions, Teletrust, BluVector and Digital14 are presenting solutions for tackling growing threats resulting from a rise in remote working and accelerated digitisation.

"The threat landscape has completely evolved over the past year as workplaces and industries have transformed to adapt and survive. In 2020 alone, almost six billion malware threats were blocked on endpoints protected by microsoft Defender globally," said Sayed Hashish, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. "Our participation in GISEC speaks of our efforts to deliver operational resilience to businesses as they continue to adopt hybrid models within their corporate IT infrastructures and accelerate their digital transformation agendas. The UAE has made strides in areas of cyber security with its goal to protect businesses in the country, and we look forward to supporting this journey by bringing the best of our innovations and expertise to protect their digital estates."

As Dubai continues to lead the way for a safe return to physical events, anchored by DWTC’s proven health and safety protocols, visitors to GISEC 2021 will benefit from a packed three-day conference programme featuring 180 renowned industry speakers analysing the most pressing cybersecurity issues. CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, regulators and policymakers across government, finance, healthcare, telecom, energy and utilities will set forth innovative strategies for a robust, cyber-resilient ecosystem that inspires trust in the digital economy.

Changemakers taking to the conference stage over the next three days include: Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government; Matthias Schranner, former FBI hostage negotiator and Founder & CEO, Schranner Negotiation Institute; Tonu Tammer, Executive Director, Estonian Information System Authority; Alexander Halushchenko, Chief Inspector, Office of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, among others.

GISEC is organised in close partnership with the UAE’s most prominent entities in the cybersecurity sector, including the UAE Cyber Security Council, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Police, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Smart Dubai, the Investment Corporation of Dubai, ADNOC Refining and AECERT.

The UAE Cyber Security Council will host the inaugural Global Cybersecurity Congress, during which dedicated conference tracks will examine the cybersecurity landscapes in Saudi Arabia and Africa. The 2021 GISEC Inspire Conference will focus on the importance of women in the industry.

GISEC 2021 will take place amid strict COVID-19 prevention protocols that have enabled DWTC to prove its capability to curate the safest in-person business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols. In February, DWTC welcomed tens of thousands of visitors at Gulfood 2021 - the first live global food trade event for 12 months, where 98 percent of visitors recorded a ‘safe’ or ‘very safe’ experience.

On-site registration for GISEC 2021 will not be available; registration must be completed in advance via www.gisec.ae <http://www.gisec.ae>