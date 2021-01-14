Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhibition in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, today opened the Hermes Carre Club exhibition, organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, in partnership with leading global luxury fashion house Hermès, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The event is being held at the Alserkal Avenue from 15 to 20 January 2021.

H.H. toured the unique exhibition accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The Hermes Carre Club is an interactive and immersive experience that showcases the craftsmanship, creativity and history behind Hermès’ silk scarves.

During his visit, Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the making of Hermès silk scarves through a virtual tour streamed live from France. In the Carre studio, the centerpiece of the event, Hermès artists briefed H.H. about the various design methods and material used to make their creations.

The Carre Studio offers visitors an opportunity to meet Hermès artists and watch them work in real time.

The exhibition also features Carre Knot where collectors, enthusiasts and other visitors can learn the art of scarf knotting; and Carre Cafe which hosts live music and discussions on the theme of design.