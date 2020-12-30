UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Mohammed Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Mansour bin Mohammed receives COVID-19 vaccine

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 30th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, today received the first dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine, which is being administered in two doses, is part of a vaccination campaign rolled out by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in coordination with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

Sheikh Mansour thanked the teams working on the vaccination campaign and all frontline entities combating COVID-19 in the UAE, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Health Authority.

His Highness also praised the efforts of all healthcare professionals and frontline workers in the UAE, noting that the country’s integrated plan to combat COVID-19 has enabled it to effectively respond to the pandemic and minimise its impact on the community.

The Dubai Health Authority had recently commenced its COVID- 19 vaccination campaign, which will see the Authority providing the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccination. The vaccine, approved for use by the US food and Drug Administration and registered by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, is optional and is currently being provided at six DHA facilities as part of the first phase of the campaign.

