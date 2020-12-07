UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Mohammed Tours GITEX Technology Week

Mansour bin Mohammed tours GITEX Technology Week

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 7th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today visited the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Being held from 6-10 December, GITEX this year is the world’s only live, in-person global technology event.

He toured the event accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, DWTCA.

Pavilions of leading companies that Sheikh Mansour visited included Avaya, Huawei, Honeywell, Software AG, Etisalat, du, Dubai Electronic Security Centre and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

