Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Air Navigation Services facility at DWC

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited the Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) facility at Dubai World Central (DWC) today.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed commended the efforts of the teams at DANS who, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, continue to facilitate the growth of the aviation sector by ensuring the efficient delivery of services using innovative solutions and the latest technology, while maintaining the highest safety standards.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed interacted with the women employees of DANS and hailed their contribution to the organisation’s achievements, stressing that the UAE is proud of its female role models.

He was also briefed on the organisation’s focus on developing the competencies of UAE nationals and promoting gender equality at all levels.

As part of the inspection tour, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed visited the DANS radar room, the simulator facility, which is the largest in the world, as well as the emergency room.

The tour also covered the private jet facility at DWC. He praised the efforts of the teams and their preparations for the week-long Dubai Airshow which commences on 14th November.

Sheikh Mansour was accompanied on the tour by Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; Omar Ali Salem Al-Adidi, Secretary-General of the Council; other members of the Council; and a number of officials, representatives and specialists from government agencies involved in the services of the Dubai International and Dubai World Central.