Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital at DWTC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to strengthen the emirate’s preparedness to tackle challenges was instrumental to Dubai’s success in mitigating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour praised the directives and continuous follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on the execution of counter-COVID-19 plans and programmes by the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. He also highlighted Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, which played an important role in containing the spread of the pandemic.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed’s remarks came during a visit to the Field Hospital, which was set up at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, as part of the emirate’s efforts to provide the highest quality of care for COVID-19 patients. The visit marked the closure of the Field Hospital a day after it discharged its last patient.

During the visit, H.

H. Sheikh Mansour met with the doctors, nurses, technicians, volunteers and other staff members of the Field Hospital and praised their efforts to care for people affected by COVID-19 and provide them with world-class health care 24/7 for more than three months. He added that such dedication is in keeping with the UAE’s spirit of giving. He also praised the support of private sector institutions and their contributions to help contain the spread of the virus.

Accompanying Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed on the visit were Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre; Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Healthcare, Dubai Health Authority and Director of the Dubai Field Hospital; Dr. Aref Al Shehi, Director of the UAE Field Hospital; and officials from Abu Dhabi’s Health Authority, Emirates Field Hospital, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Civil Defence.

More than 279 medical staff including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technicians worked tirelessly at the Dubai World Trade Centre Field Hospital alongside 200 volunteers to provide COVID-19 patients with best-in-class healthcare services.