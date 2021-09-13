Mansour bin Mohammed visits Expo 2020 Dubai to review safety and security preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site to review the safety and security preparations for the upcoming global event.

The visit comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the highest levels of safety and protection for exhibitors and visitors at the event.

Sheikh Mansour, accompanied by members from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, first took the Dubai Metro from the Jebel Ali Station to the Expo 2020 Station, during which he was briefed by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), on the Dubai Metro Route 2020, developed specifically to serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors. Built at a cost of AED11 billion, Route 2020 has the capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both directions and can serve up to 270,000 inhabitants living and working along the route.

Upon his arrival to Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mansour was welcomed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He also visited the main operations room to review the safety and security measures that have been developed by different government teams for the venue. Sheikh Mansour was keen to ensure that the safety and security protocols at Expo 2020 Dubai were in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to provide the highest standards of health and safety to participants and visitors. He underlined Dubai’s well-earned reputation in organising widescale events that safely welcomed thousands of participants and visitors, even amid the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Sheikh Mansour said that the safety of exhibitors and visitors is a top priority for all concerned authorities, who have set up numerous arrangements to ensure the safest possible environment.

He also expressed his appreciation to the various teams at Expo 2020 Dubai for their concerted efforts to host a safe and secure mega event.

Sheikh Mansour was briefed by Al Tayer about RTA’s Transport Command and Control Centre, which is part of the main operations room. The centre was set up to ensure a smooth and secure movement to and from the venue.

Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on the various public transport means available for visitors as well as the precautionary measures implemented to secure the safety of public transport users. Additionally, he reviewed the operational details of Dubai Metro Route 2020, which is set to serve up to half a million riders per day.

As part of the visit, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of the Expo 2020 Dubai Security Committee, briefed Sheikh Mansour about the security measures for all upcoming events to be held across the venue. Dubai Police revealed that it has employed the latest smart technologies to secure the venue in collaboration with local and Federal authorities.

Sheikh Mansour also reviewed the preparations of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) to secure the event. The emergency response period at Expo 2020 Dubai will be within four minutes through 20 checkpoints.

Sheikh Mansour’s tour included a visit to the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) COVID-19 PCR testing tent, where he also learnt about DHA’s various preparations for the event in collaboration with its strategic partners including private hospitals, an emergency medical centre, three main medical centres and a number of PCR testing centres.

Among DHA’s preparations for the event was setting up the Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emergency Centre, which offers comprehensive healthcare services to Expo 2020 visitors, including PCR tests. DHA has also set up a five lanes for drive-through testing with a capacity of 5,000 tests per day and a PCR screening centre with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day and test results provided within four hours.