UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Mohammed Visits Testing Facility For School Staff Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mansour bin Mohammed visits testing facility for school staff ahead of reopening of schools in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disasters Management, said today that the Dubai government is committed to implementing critical precautionary measures to ensure a safe start to the new academic year. The measures are aimed at helping students resume their studies naturally without compromising on the stringent procedures and protocols put in place to protect both students and staff in schools and universities.

H.H.’s remarks came as he visited one of the COVID-19 testing facility set up for staff of Dubai private schools in preparation for the new academic year.

During his tour to the testing facility at Jumeirah College, Sheikh Mansour was briefed about the preparations for testing school staff and the equipment used at the facilities to ensure a smooth and safe screening.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA; and Dr. Amer Al Sharif, Head of the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, accompanied Sheikh Mansour during his visit.

H.H. stressed that it is vital that KHDA works closely with schools, universities and educational institutions to guarantee a safe environment and raise awareness among parents on the importance of teaching their children preventive practices.

During his visit, he reviewed preventive measures and protocols that will be implemented in schools. Sheikh Mansoor also visited a number of classrooms to assess safety procedures.

The KHDA has approved individual school readiness plans that were submitted by private schools in Dubai. The plans outline safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, PE lessons, break times, and school start times.

As part of the preparations for the new academic year, KHDA said that starting Sunday, 30 August, a booth will be set up in three shopping malls in Dubai to promote awareness on safety and address concerns of parents. The booth, which will be operational one week at a time at Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre and Dubai Festival City Mall, offers parents and families the opportunity to meet with KHDA officials and discuss optimal ways for children to stay safe in the schools.

Awareness activities organised at the booths will guide parents about precautionary measures and safety guidelines for students. Screens will also be set up to broadcast live virtual sessions on the school reopening.

Related Topics

Dubai Visit Guide Rashid August Sunday Government

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State discuss ..

36 minutes ago

Mobile service remained suspended in Quetta

22 minutes ago

Frans Hals Painting 'Two Laughing Boys' Stolen Aga ..

22 minutes ago

5 killed, 10 houses collapse in rains, floods : Co ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Patrol in Syria Took All Measures to Preve ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.