Mansour bin Mohammed welcomes attendees to Intersec 2021, declaring ‘Dubai is safe, secure, and open’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) Intersec, the world’s leading security, safety, and fire protection trade fair, will open doors early next year in Dubai, with organiser Messe Frankfurt middle East providing a safe and vital environment to reconnect and restart business in 2021.

The 23rd edition will take place from 24th-26th January 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC.

Intersec’s Patron H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offered a heartfelt message for participants to the annual three-day event: "For more than 20 years, Intersec has played a pivotal role in the development of the international security, safety, and fire protection industries, and its relevance only grows stronger as we together chart a course toward a post-pandemic world.

"We welcome attendees from across the globe to Intersec’s 23rd edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where they can reconnect and position themselves for a commercially successful start to the year.

"Dubai is safe, Dubai is secure, Dubai is open, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to their second home in January 2021," said Sheikh Mansour.

At the forefront of returning exhibitors to Intersec 2021 are its key government partners and supporters the Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Police, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, SIRA, Dubai Police academy, and Dubai Municipality.

"We also have a great mix of returning brands and quite a few new brands next year," said Alexandria Robinson, Intersec’s Show Director.

Intersec will have a fresh look to it next year, with a number of new developments. First, the event will adopt a hybrid format in 2021, meaning visitors and exhibitors can participate physically or virtually.

"An important part of the hybrid offering is an AI-powered matchmaking app using behaviours as well as interests to match suppliers and buyers together, whom can then go on to a one to one communications platform for further discussion."

Intersec’s revamped conference line-up includes the technical Fire Summit, which has been created to not only cover a wider range of essential topics including passive fire learnings, but also to allow professionals to delve deeper into industry specific fire challenges and trends such as the energy and utilities industries.

"The Future Security Summit this year returns afresh with a different module format targeting different groups of security professionals from task force to c-level," concluded Ms. Robinson.

Intersec 2021 is set to feature close to 1,000 exhibitors from 50-plus countries at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and will take place with all the appropriate health and safety measures in place to keep attendees safe.