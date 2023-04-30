UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Review Situation In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, and Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, reviewed the cooperation ties between the two nations and the latest developments in Sudan.
This came over a phone call H.H.

Sheikh Mansour held with Al Burhan, wherein the UAE Vice President underscored the Emirates' keenness to support all peaceful political solutions and initiatives aimed at de-escalation and ending the crisis in Sudan, in a way that contributes to strengthening its stability.

security and achieve the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.


Sheikh Mansour emphasised the importance of prioritising the voice of wisdom and peaceful dialogue in order to protect Sudan's supreme interests and ensure its security and stability.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation for Sudan facilitating the evacuation of nationals of the UAE and many brotherly and friendly countries of the world.
Al-Burhan, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the UAE's sincere stance toward its brotherly nations in various situations, as well as its great interest in the stability, security, and peace of Sudan, highlighting a shared desire to further cooperation to advance the interests of the two nations.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Sudan April All

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

1 hour ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE ..

Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE as part of its humanitarian ef ..

2 hours ago
 Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to ..

Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to begin tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.