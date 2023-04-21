UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs Perform Eid Al Fitr Prayer At Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside Sheikhs and worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Other Sheikhs performing the prayer included H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, performed the Eid sermon, highlighting the importance of showing gratitude for blessings we receive, and working to preserve what we have. He also called on worshipers to strive to strengthen bonds with family, friends and members of their community, and promote love and compassion.

At the end of the sermon, Dr. Al Kaabi prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the UAE with continued stability, progress and prosperity.

After the Eid prayer, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs exchanged Eid greetings with worshipers, after which they visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and prayed to Allah Almighty to dwell the late UAE Founding Father in His vast Gardens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Prayer Mosque Family Court Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

24 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

24 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

24 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.