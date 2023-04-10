Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival will comprise 152 races: Festival Executive Director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival, affirmed that the 15th edition of the festival will comprise a total of 152 races.

The new edition of the festival is taking place in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sawaya said that the new edition of the festival would feature many changes, including Group 1 races to be held in France, in addition to moving other races into Group 2 and 3 classifications. Meanwhile, Italy will host 14 races, and the “Liwa Cup” under Group 1 will be moved from England to France, where the race will be held 30th July for the second consecutive year.

France will host 34 races, including five races under Groups 1, 2 and 3, she added, adding that the festival’s races will be held on all continents, while the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup and the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup will be held in several countries, including Belgium and Morocco.

“Once the international races end and the new season begins, we will host the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown race at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on 3rd December,” she said.

Abu Dhabi will also host the 14th edition of the annual World Arabian Horse Racing Forum, which is expected to feature around 400 figures from the global industry, she said in conclusion.

