Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival Will Comprise 152 Races: Festival Executive Director

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival will comprise 152 races: Festival Executive Director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival, affirmed that the 15th edition of the festival will comprise a total of 152 races.

The new edition of the festival is taking place in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sawaya said that the new edition of the festival would feature many changes, including Group 1 races to be held in France, in addition to moving other races into Group 2 and 3 classifications. Meanwhile, Italy will host 14 races, and the “Liwa Cup” under Group 1 will be moved from England to France, where the race will be held 30th July for the second consecutive year.

France will host 34 races, including five races under Groups 1, 2 and 3, she added, adding that the festival’s races will be held on all continents, while the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup and the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup will be held in several countries, including Belgium and Morocco.

“Once the international races end and the new season begins, we will host the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown race at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on 3rd December,” she said.

Abu Dhabi will also host the 14th edition of the annual World Arabian Horse Racing Forum, which is expected to feature around 400 figures from the global industry, she said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France Abu Dhabi Italy Belgium Morocco July December All From Industry Race Court

Recent Stories

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s ..

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s finals of Jiu-jitsu President ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve ..

Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve quality of cotton fibre

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz's brave move to silence BMW Question ..

Maryam Nawaz's brave move to silence BMW Question takes social media by storm

11 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks record of Toshak ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks record of Toshakhana from 1947 to 2001

18 minutes ago
 ATC grants one-day more physical remand of Gandapu ..

ATC grants one-day more physical remand of Gandapur to police

18 minutes ago
 Taiwan Spots Over 90 Chinese Aircraft Approaching ..

Taiwan Spots Over 90 Chinese Aircraft Approaching Island - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.