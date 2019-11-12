UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Announces Hosting Of Arab Meeting For Young Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, announced the hosting of the first Arab Meeting for Young Leaders.

The meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi on 10th and 11th December, 2019, in partnership with the Arab League and several international and regional organisations, and with the participation of young leaders, decision-makers, ministers and representatives of international organisations.

Sheikh Mansour called on the youth sector workers in the Arab region to draft a roadmap and joint action agenda to benefit from the participation of first, second and third-generation leaders from Arab government and semi-governmental authorities.

The event will be an unconventional platform for relevant consultations, to reinforce joint government youth action, he added.

He directed a team from the centre to contact Arab youth leaders and build partnerships and called on the event’s organisers to present Arab initiatives and strategies that succeeded in serving the youth.

He also stressed the keenness of the Centre to support youth initiatives, especially those that will be declared during the event, which is expected to witness the signing of related agreements and memorandums of understanding.

Sheikh Mansour had announced the establishment of the Arab Youth Centre during the World Government Summit in 2017.

