Mansour bin Zayed announces opening of 11 schools nationwide as part of Zayed Educational Complexes project

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has announced the launch of 11 new educational complexes, as part of the Zayed Educational Complexes project.

The project is among the UAE's largest educational projects that aim to develop the country's infrastructure as per global education standards, and in line with its plans to empower future generations and achieve sustainable development goals.

The complexes encompass a combined total of 920 classrooms, designed to cater to more than 28,000 students. These state-of-the-art facilities include top-tier laboratories covering a range of specialities, as well as sports and arts amenities. Each complex is the equivalent of four schools, boasting between 86 to 92 classrooms, and having the capacity to accommodate over 2,500 students each.

Sheikh Mansour made the announcement during his visit to the Zayed Educational Complex at the Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah. Accompanying him were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE); and Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; as well as a number of senior officials.

“Today, we inaugurated the Zayed Educational Complexes project, which bears the name of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who raised our country on a science- and knowledge-based bedrock, laying the foundation stone for an educational renaissance powered by a future-proof vision,” Sheikh Mansour said.

He described the project as a “new national achievement”, noting that it includes 11 complexes, developed as per the highest international standards to provide the best learning environment for the UAE people, and enable education institutions to serve as powerhouses for creativity, innovation and raising future generations.

During a tour of the newly opened educational complex in Fujairah, Al Amiri briefed Sheikh Mansour on the project, which was implemented by the ESE, the Presidential Court, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with over 30 local entities, in a record time of 6 to 8 months.

For her part, Sarah Al Amiri said that the UAE, supported by its wise leadership and driven by its vision, continues to make major strides, enabling it to lead globally in the education sector, noting that the Zayed Educational Complexes project is a culmination of the UAE's investment in educating and preparing the UAE's future generation with the required skills and knowledge.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure highlighted the country's great ambitions that empower it to turn challenges into opportunities, referring to the achievement of completing such a huge project in such a brief period.

He highlighted the great attention and support provided by the UAE leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who considers education a top priority and a key pillar in driving sustainable development and ensuring a prosperous future for the UAE people.

Totalling 200 across all complexes, the labs at each complex cover a total area of 1,600 square metres. Meanwhile, the 11 complexes incorporate 44 sports facilities, with each complex housing a 540-sqm swimming pool, sports fields totalling 1,800 sqm, and a 560-sqm multiuse indoor gymnasium. There is also a 1,125 sqm theatre in each of the complexes, with a capacity of 500 visitors.

It is worth mentioning that over 16,000 engineers, supervisors and workers took part in completing the construction of the project, working around the clock for a total of 94 million work hours.