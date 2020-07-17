Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of events for Arabian horse beauty contests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, EAHS, has approved the Arabian horse beauty contests programme for 2020-2021 season.

The programme includes 12 events, including four international contests and two auctions in Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of EHAS, praised Sheikh Mansour's continuous support to the Society. He also lauded the keen following up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the EHAS.