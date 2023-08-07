Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Approves 2023-2024 Season Programme Of Emirates International Endurance Village

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has approved the race programme for the 2023-2024 season of the Emirates International Endurance Village, which includes various competitions.

The President of UAE Endurance Cup will take place on 11th February, 2023, at the village, located in Al Wathba.

The first competition of the village’s new season will be the National Day Cup, to be held over a distance of 120 kilometres (km), coinciding with the National Day celebrations on 26th November, 2023.

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Private Stables – Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100 km ride will take place on 2nd December, 2023, while the Sheikha Fatima bint Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100 km ride will take place on 17th February, 2024, with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners CEN 100 km to be held on the following day.

The Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners CEN 100 km ride will take place on 15th March, 2024.

The list of competitions hosted by the village also includes the Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance Ride for Ladies CEN 100 km ride, to be held on 16th March, followed by the Abu Dhabi Festival Open Endurance Cup CEN 120 km ride, to take place on 17th March.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the Village, affirmed the completion of preparations for the new season, with the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour, adding that the management is continuously working to develop the races and support owners, following the directives of Sheikh Mansour.

