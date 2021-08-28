Mansour bin Zayed approves ADJD’s new Strategic Plan 2021-2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has approved the ADJD’s new Strategic Plan 2021-2023.

The new plan constitutes a starting point in the process of developing the judicial work during the next phase, to achieve judicial leadership on a global scale, as part of an advanced and integrated system aspiring to become smart and innovative futuristic courts providing world-class services In this regard, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, explained that the new Strategic Map is structured around 4 strategic priorities aimed at ensuring sustainability and business continuity in a prospective way, with a focus on customer happiness through the provision of smart and innovative legal and judicial services, as well as supporting judicial specialisation and ensuring quality for court decisions and Public Prosecution activities, and the strengthening of the ADJD's participation and presence in the international judicial arena.

The first strategic priority which is "supporting judicial specialisation and ensuring quality for court decisions and Public Prosecution activities", Al Abri said, aims to strengthen the competent courts and prosecutions and to keep pace with new local legislation in such a manner to support the aspiration of the ADJD and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to build local and international confidence in the Emirate's judicial system, which should ultimately impact positively on the growth and investment drive.

As regards the second priority, Al Abri added, it aims to ensure sustainability and business continuity in a prospective way, by setting forward-looking objectives based on geographical and digital spread, which allows for various possibilities of access to the services of the Judicial Department for court and justice users, especially in the light of the current changes in the judicial procedures and processes.

Al Abri pointed out that the third priority, "ensuring customer happiness by providing smart and innovative legal and judicial services", is based on launching innovative programmes, plans and projects, to provide services that are comparable to the best international services provided in the justice and judiciary sector, and enabling a satisfying experience for court users through technological innovations and smart and fast services enhanced by artificial intelligence, while offering multiple benefits by allowing access and receipt of applications via any smart device in the hand of the court user.

Concerning the fourth priority, "strengthening the ADJD's participation and presence in the international judicial arena", the ADJD Under-Secretary explained that the aim is to consolidate the ADJD’s role in cooperation with its partners in maintaining the security and stability of society, whether in terms of awareness, legislation or deterrence of crimes that affect the social structure, as well as working with its international partners and learning about the best judicial practices that should be adapted to the local judicial system in order to be applied and thus ensure a more consistent presence in the global judicial arena.

Al Abri noted that the existence of a sophisticated technical monitoring system that ensures performance management and monitoring of operational and strategic indicators with precision and efficiency through an integrated methodology in electronic form that covers all the judicial and legal work units of the department.