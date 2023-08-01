Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme for 2023-2024 season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EASH), has approved the programme for Arabian Horse Shows and Auctions in the UAE for the 2023-2024 season.

To continually enhance Arabian Horse Shows in the country, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed focused on supporting Emirati owners and breeders by creating more opportunities and enhancing capabilities in local breeding.

Sheikh Mansour also commended the dedication of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, and the entire team at the Society.

The upcoming season's Arabian Horse Shows Championships and Auctions programme encompasses numerous local and international championships and events exclusively dedicated to Purebred Arabians.

It includes a series of exhibitions, festivals, and auctions, among which the Abu Dhabi International Championship under the "Title Show" category will be held in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for the first time ever. The season is set to commence on 20th October, this year.

The season's schedule comprises 13 championships, out of which 6 are international championships. The season will also feature horse auctions held at various locations, including Sharjah, Ajman, and Dubai Stud, running from 20th October 2023 until mid-March 2024.

Mohammed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, outlined the starting events for the season. The Sharjah International Arabian Horse Championship for the Straight Egyptian will kick off the proceedings on 20th and 21st October, followed by the Sharjah Arabian Auction on 22nd October, 2023.

Subsequently, the Emirate of Sharjah will host the Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival for locally bred horses from 2nd November to 5th November 2023. On 11th November, the Ajman Arabian Horse auction will take place, followed by the Dubai Stud Auction on the 18th.

Further championships in November 2023 include the "Emirates National Championship" on 21st - 22nd November, followed by the EAHS National Championship from 24th to 26th November.

In December 2023, the shows will move to the Eastern region, specifically the city of Kalba, where the Sharjah – Kalba Arabian Horse Festival is scheduled to take place from 1st to 3rd December, along with the Fujairah International Championship from 14th December to 16th December 2023.

The upcoming season will witness the launch of the "Third Edition of the Arab Breeders Championship" on the 20th and 21st of December, as well as the "Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship" from 22nd to 24th December.

As 2024 commences, the Ajman Championship will take place from 5th to 7th January, followed by the fourth edition of the "Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship" Private Studs from 15th to 18th January in Al Dhafra.

According to the approved programme, the "Alshiraa'a International Arabian Horse Championship" is scheduled for 28th to 31st January 2024. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi International Title Show is set to be held from 22nd to 25th February 2024, making it the sole Arabian Horse show during February. Following this, the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival will conclude the season from 1st to 3rd March 2024.

Al Harbi emphasised the EAHS's commitment to ensuring the smooth scheduling of championships throughout the season to avoid conflicting dates with other international championships in the Gulf and middle East regions. He further highlighted that the seasonal program will consist of multiple courses and workshops aimed at refining and developing the capabilities of UAE nationals, all held following the highest international standards.

The Society has also allocated specific dates for national judging and disciplinary committee courses, which are set to take place from 17th to 19th November, as well as from 24th to 26th November 2023. Judge Workshops are scheduled for 21st February, 2024.

Al Harbi affirmed that these learning and training opportunities are part of the EAHS's continuous efforts to develop Emirati capabilities and refine their skills in all Arabian Horse Shows. Additionally, the Society has dedicated two championships this season to support local owners and breeders.