Mansour Bin Zayed Approves First Batch Of Real Estate Conciliators In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has approved the first batch of real estate conciliators working in the "Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre in Abu Dhabi," "Tasweya."

Eighteen real estate conciliators, including one woman, were remotely sworn in before Yousef Saeed Al Ebri, Under-Secretary of the department, in the presence of Abdullah Al Sahi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Transport and Municipalities Department.

Al Ebri congratulated the conciliators and urged them to exert all possible efforts to amicably settle disputes, which will reduce the litigation burdens on all parties.

He also stressed the importance of their role in reinforcing confidence and stability in the emirate’s real estate sector and promoting alternative solutions to real estate disputes, noting that Abu Dhabi is the first to adopt real estate conciliation in the region, which has strengthened its real estate investment competitiveness.

He added that the emirate’s leadership in this area confirms the efficiency of its judicial system and its ability to offer alternatives to litigation, therefore, saving time and effort while pointing out that the approved conciliators have passed the appropriate standards introduced by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy.

