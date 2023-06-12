Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Racing Season 2023-2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA), has approved the fixture list of the UAE racing season 2023-2024.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour said, “We are happy to announce the 2023-2024 racing programme, which we hope would provide trainers, owners and racing fans with a successful season across all racecourses in the country."

This season, which will begin on 28th October, will feature a wide variety of local and international races, including purebred Arabians and crossbred horses, in an effort to offer various opportunities for success to all participants, His Highness added.

Sheikh Mansour explained that the 2022-2023 season was ground-breaking at all levels, setting new competition benchmarks that testify to the level of professionalism achieved in UAE races, which attract participants from around the world.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Mansour extended thanks to Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority, the ERA’s board of Directors and teams, as well as race clubs and sponsors that step forward to wholeheartedly support the sport.

The 2023-2024 season's opening fixture will take place at Al Ain Racecourse on 28th October, 2023, followed by the Sharjah Racecourse races to kick off on Sunday, 29th October, while the Jebel Ali Racecourse season will begin Saturday, 4th November. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Racecourse will launch its race meeting on Thursday, 9th November, followed by Meydan Racecourse on 10th November.

The UAE 2023-2024 racing season includes a total of 61 races, comprising 15 at Abu Dhabi Racecourse; 14 at Al Ain Racecourse, 11 at Jebel Ali Racecourse; 6 at Sharjah Racecourse and 15 at Meydan Racecourse.

The Abu Dhabi race meeting will include the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown race and the UAE President Cup.