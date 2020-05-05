Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of Khalifa Award for Education

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, approved the Names of winners of the award’s 13th edition for 2019-2020.

The number of winners totalled 33 from the UAE and the Arab world, divided into nine filelds and 18 educational categories.

Sheikh Mansour also awarded three Emirati families the "Distinguished Emirati Family Award," in recognition of their role in supporting the education of their children.

The winners were announced by Amal Al Afifi, Secretary-General of the Award, and Souad Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Award, during a press conference held remotely by the award's general secretariat.

Al Afifi stated that the award is proud of all its winners, participants and candidates, adding that the winners of the current edition include 22 from the UAE and 11 from the rest of the Arab world.

She also noted that the current edition of the award witnessed considerable participation. "This award bears a name dear to our hearts, which is the name of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The award is also proud to represent the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

It also highlights their keenness to place the national education system on the top of the agenda of the UAE Vision 2071," she said.

Al Afifi then praised the vision of Sheikh Mansour and his directives to place the award at the forefront of local, regional and international educational awards.

"This vision has enabled the award to be a pioneer of promoting excellence and motivating educational and academic personnel to innovate and launch initiatives and projects that will develop the capacities of students, teachers and school leaders. The award will also enable families and relevant community organisations to support the education system and advance it according to the best international standards," she said in conclusion.

The award follows the highest international standards and requirements, consists of a specialist jury, and attracts leading education specialists from around the world.